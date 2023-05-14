Like mother, like daughter. Labor and delivery nurses at VUMC are also mother and daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The labor and delivery floor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center is a special place to be, especially on Mother's Day.

A pair of nurses in the unit really know the bond moms and their children have.

Lisa Harris and Chelsea Foster are mothers. Lisa is actually Chelsea's mother.

"I mean we have done many deliveries together, but there are sometimes that I get that feeling in my heart like 'wow, you're amazing'," said Lisa Harris about her daughter.

The mother and daughter started working the weekend shift together about one year ago. In their first year together, they've been in the delivery room together more than 50 times.

The women explained what it takes to be a compassionate labor and delivery nurse.

"Usually most of us are very driven, opinionated and strong willed, and this job is too hard to not love it," Harris said.

Six years ago, Harris was actually recruited by her daughter to come work at Vanderbilt. Her daughter had seen her mother in action when she shadowed her during nursing school.

"Taking care of multiple patients that day, vaginal deliveries, C-sections, everything and she's on top of it and so good with her patients. I [thought] I have to be just like that," said Chelsea Foster.

Doing quality work means so much to both of them.

"My mom is my mentor in a lot of ways. Before she came here, when I was on night shift, I called her and I was like mom what should I have done in this situation [or] what could I have done better and different," Foster said.

Both women have faced challenges. Harris had her daughter at a young age and Foster has dealt with hearing loss.

Chelsea Foster

"And I watched her come out of her shell and thrive and grow, and it's beautiful to watch, and I get to see it all the time," Harris said.

On Mother's Day this year — in more ways than one — the two of them said they're right where they were supposed to be.

"I'm always saying I wouldn't be where I am without my mom," Foster said.

"I'm very lucky to get to work with my daughter. People don't get to do that very often," Harris said.