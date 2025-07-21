'Like two Maseratis!' Free HVAC units bring relief to Clarksville homeowners during dangerous heat wave

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky face relentless summer temperatures and heat warnings, a broken air conditioner can be a health hazard.

For Clarksville residents struggling with the cost of HVAC repairs, a city program is providing much-needed relief.

Monique Griffin knows firsthand how devastating an HVAC breakdown can be during extreme heat.

"I just felt like my whole body sank. I was already hot; it just felt like I was hotter because I got bad news," Griffin said.

After surviving the winter with just one working unit, Griffin reached out to Clarksville Neighborhood & Community Services for help. The response changed everything for her.

"We take this work so seriously. We want to treat people the way we would want to be treated," said Clarissa Tucker, who oversees the city's Home Repair Program.

The program receives federal funding from HUD and assists low- to moderate-income homeowners facing unsafe or unlivable conditions.

For Griffin, this meant replacing not one but two HVAC units at no cost.

"I was like, I can't believe y'all are going to help me with this major purchase times two," Griffin said.

"Allowing people the dignity of being in their home, and comfortable in their home, is critical," Tucker explained.

Griffin, who is working to overcome paralysis, endured without cool air through May, June, and part of July. The repairs saved her $14,000.

"They look good, don't they? Like I've got two Maseratis sitting out here, that's how I feel," Griffin said.

The program not only cooled off her home, but it also reaffirmed her faith in community.

"I smile all the time, but it's bigger now that I'm not 100 degrees inside my house," Griffin said.

Eligible homeowners can receive assistance for major work beyond HVAC repairs, including roof leaks or serious structural damage that could lead to a roof collapse.

According to HUD, the maximum grant is $15,000. In Clarksville, for projects exceeding that amount, homeowners pay the difference. Participants also agree to stay in their home for at least five years.

The Home Repair Program covers a range of critical repairs, including roof repairs, electrical issues, plumbing and septic problems, heating and air conditioning systems, structural repairs, window and door replacements, and accessibility upgrades for those with mobility challenges.

To apply, residents can complete the Pre-screening Assessment Form on the city's website or contact the office at 931-648-6133 for assistance with the application process.

We're looking to highlight stories of community members in need and the resources that could assist them. Any situation where people are falling through the cracks of existing support systems. Email me your ideas at Hannah.McDonald@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by Hannah McDonald and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.