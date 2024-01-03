Tennessee House Speaker says 'no complaint' filed against Rep. Faison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A line in a judge's decision about public records left a question about whether Rep. Jeremy Faison was the subject of a harassment complaint in the Tennessee General Assembly.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton disputed that sentence on Wednesday afternoon.

This issue emerged as Suspended Nashville lawyer Brian Manookian sued for the public records associated with a NewsChannel 5 investigation that found former Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Johnson County, had an intern file a harassment complaint against him. This meant the state had to protect one victim, relocating her from the downtown apartment building where she and Campbell both had apartments, shipping her furniture back home in another part of the state and placing her in a downtown hotel for the remainder of her internship.

The same day Campbell was presented with the information from NewsChannel 5 Investigates he resigned from his seat in the legislature. In response, the state at least spent $8,841 on the sexual harassment complaint. As a result, Manookian filed for the records, and in particular, what tax dollars were spent to relocate the legislative intern.

SCOTTY CAMPBELL REPORTING: GOP leader, who voted to expel TN Three, resigns; found guilty of sexually harassing interns

As part of the judge's order, Chancellor Russell Perkins wrote that some of the records Manookian sought pertained to a complaint against Faison, R-Cosby. Perkins wrote the complaint was dated April 5 with an alleged victim's first name containing two pages of pertaining to the complaint along with the redacted and non-redacted personnel files of the Tennessee House Republican Caucus Chairman.

"Confidentiality in the workplace discrimination reporting process deters retaliation and inhibits revictimization," Sexton said in a statement. "Workplace discrimination and harassment will not be tolerated in the House of Representatives. Contrary to the serious inference included in the order, no complaint has been filed against Chairman Faison. If, however, any individual, past or present, believes he or she has been the subject of discrimination, harassment, or retaliation while employed by or visiting the General Assembly, they are encouraged to report such behavior directly to the Director of Legislative Administration or any individual listed in the policy.”

NewsChannel 5 reached out directly to Faison via phone call and text. He said he had nothing further to add.

Perkins dismissed the public records lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Manookian cannot refile the same lawsuit again.

He wrote that the Tennessee Public Records Act for what Manookian wanted wasn't available because it was confidential and that the House policy on sexual harassment served as an exemption.

"All records pertaining to complaints of sexual harassment, including protective measures used for legislative employees are confidential," he wrote.