Line-of-duty funeral honors Hendersonville Fire Captain Don Dallenbach

HENDERSONVOLLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 32 years Don Dallenbach answered the call to serve as a firefighter for the Hendersonville Fire Department.

As a father, husband and firefighter he died on Jan. 12.

Most of all his family said Don Dallenbach wanted the Hendersonville community to know he is thankful for them.

Jeanie Bandy described the way her brother, Don, led his life.

"My momma always says that a person preaches their own funeral by the way they live their life. In this case, it is a job well done, Don Dallenbach," said Bandy.

For 58 days, Don fought the good fight against stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Don asked Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush to deliver a message to firefighters everywhere who are more susceptible to cancer.

"Don wished throughout the last 58 days of his life he was able to bring awareness to firefighters to be more proactive with screenings for cancer," said Bush.

A crowd of people gathered at Long Hollow Church to celebrate Don and lift up his family during a difficult time.

The department handed his wife, Denise, a folded flag for his service.

Through the dark days of grief his wife and sons face, Don wanted to prevent other families from saying goodbye this way.

"Until we see you again Heath and I love you, Denise loves you most and Dillon and Drew say buddies forever," said Bandy.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Kim.Rafferty@newschannel5.com.