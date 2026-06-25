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Lionel Richie cuts concert short after feeling dizzy during tour opener

The King's Trust Global Gala 50th Anniversary
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Lionel Richie attends The King's Trust Global Gala 50th anniversary at Christie's New York on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The King's Trust Global Gala 50th Anniversary
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ST. PAUL, Minn. (WTVF) — Lionel Richie cut the first performance of his new tour short Wednesday night after feeling dizzy while on stage in St. Paul, Minnesota, according to CNN.

CNN reported Richie was performing his hit "Dancing on the Ceiling" when he sat down after appearing to feel unwell. He later performed "Three Times a Lady" before walking backstage for intermission.

He did not return to finish the show.

According to CNN, Richie's camp has not released a diagnosis but said the singer was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The concert marked the opening night of Richie's new tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

CNN reported the band's drummer said Richie was suffering from dehydration.

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