Lipscomb celebrates 10 years of IDEAL Program, helping adults with intellectual disabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 10 years, a college's program has been growing and changing lives. It's all about opportunity and inclusiveness.

When you're speaking about a news story, you've got to grab people from the beginning. What do you say? That was the question Monday morning at Lipscomb University's Intro To Communication class. The class is taught by NewsChannel 5's Kelsey Gibbs.

"I want you to go ahead and get into your groups!" Kelsey announced to the class. "I'm going to give you ten minutes to try to make your attention getter. There's a few of you, I want to hear what you got. Give me that hook, so that I know you guys got it."

It's a public speaking class. In this exercise, students were going through news stories of the day and coming up with a way to deliver them that commands attention.

Taking part was Kate Barton.

"I need to work on mine as well cause I got nothin'!" she laughed, typing on her laptop. "I just don't know how I'm going to start with my attention getter."

Kate wants to someday work in campus ministry, so getting used to public speaking is a must.

"I may have social anxiety attacks, but those are gone away now," she said.

Kate's in the IDEAL Program.

"The IDEAL Program at Lipscomb University is a college program for students with intellectual disabilities," said Halle King, program director for the IDEAL Program.

The program first arrived at Lipscomb ten years ago. At that time, there were three students in it. Since then, 93 students, including Kate, have taken part. By taking two classes of their choosing in a semester, the students get to attend campus events, get support from peer mentors, live in a dorm if they like, and just get the college experience.

"They also have an independent living skills class and an employment skills class," Halle said. "They have an internship each semester to prepare them for a career field they're interested in."

"How's Kelsey? How's she running the class?" I asked Kate.

"She's a cool professor!" she smiled.

That one's for you, Kelsey.

Kate chose to speak about a news story involving a gathering of electric vehicles.

"Are you guys familiar with Cybertrucks and Teslas?" Kate asked, speaking to the class. "Have you seen all of them at one place at the same time?"

"Did you get nervous at all?" I asked her about her public speaking.

"No, no I did not," she answered.

"It didn't seem like you did."

"Because I've been giving many speeches!"

The more Kate stands in front of a crowd, the more comfortable she feels and the more quickly the words for those speeches come.

