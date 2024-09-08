Lipscomb runner wins bronze in 2024 Paris Paralympics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Lipscomb runner is making Nashville proud by winning bronze in this year's Paris Paralympics.

Liza Corso, an incoming senior at the school, completed the 1500m race, crossing the finish line in 3rd place.

This comes four years after her silver medal win after competing in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

"It's crazy wearing...USA across your chest...knowing that you're doing this for so much more than yourself," she said.

Corso says she's been running since she was 5 years old, all while overcoming a genetic vision disorder called oculocutaneous albinism.

"I can't see things really far away or small font close up, and then I don't have depth perception," she explained.

This year, Corso also had to power through a femur fracture that halted her training in the weeks leading up to the race.

"That was a little scary, just not knowing how fit I was or what my body was going to be able to do," she said.

In the future, she hopes to spread awareness about the Paralympics and inspire athletes to compete, no matter the obstacle.

"If even one person with a physical impairment or low vision or anything, even just anyone who is just trying to get into sports...if they can see my story and see what I had been able to overcome, and that inspires them, that just means the world to me," said Corso.

She adds she'd love to be able to compete, and win gold, in the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles.

"We've gotten bronze and silver, so there's only one other medal!" she laughed.

