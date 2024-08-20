Lipscomb University celebrates largest incoming freshman class in school history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second consecutive year Lipscomb University has surpassed an enrollment record with the largest incoming class of freshmen in the university's history. It's a huge milestone for the school.

Lipscomb officials said there's close to 730 first-time freshman students and more than 875 total new students. It rounds out a projected total enrollment of more than 4,800 students this year.

A release from the school said enrollment growth over the last 17 years reflects the growing reputation Lipscomb has as a top-tier, nationally recognized institution and one of the top Christian universities in the country.

This year the school also had the largest pool of applicants they'd ever seen, which school officials suggest the vibrancy of Music City for adding to the appeal.

Several new programs are being offered on campus as well.

That includes Master of Science in Applied AI, Master of Science in Sports Analytics, and an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree among others.

“We are thrilled to welcome a record number of freshmen to Lipscomb again this year. Our Christ-centered mission, paired with our top-tier academic programs, resonates deeply with students across the country,” said Lipscomb President Candice McQueen. “They know that Lipscomb is a place where students flourish and are part of a community that supports their growth in every aspect of life through the transformative experiences they will have here. I am looking forward to a great year.”