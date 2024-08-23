Lipscomb University continues cherishing the carillon atop Allen Bell Tower

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Is there something from the first week of school that still sticks with you?

For me, I remember late August mornings during my undergraduate years. I went to school in Central New York, where even August mornings had a slight chill, but you'd have to ditch the sweatshirt by late morning.

I also loved the excitement of seeing old friends again, and reuniting with some of my favorite spots on campus. It was like picking up an old routine again.

A special shout out to food.com at Syracuse University — that chicken pesto wrap always hit the spot.

This story isn't about me getting all sappy and nostalgic about my college days. Once Lipscomb University students move onto the next chapter of their lives, they may remember hearing a certain sound every 15 minutes.

"It's also one of the first things that you hear when you become a student," one senior told me.

"As a visual icon, it's very much a part of the campus now," said Professor Donna King.

We're talking about the carillon atop the Allen Bell Tower. If you've never heard of the carillon, watch the player above.

It's not really an organ. The carillon plays every 15 minutes. King is the carillonist, so she can take over the controls if she so chooses. It's typically played automatically.

"They've become accustomed to it," she said. "I will get messages, people expect it. And they expect it to be on time and that regular chiming has become a part of the routine of the campus."

For upcoming graduating seniors, it's a sound they'll remember fondly.

"Not only for timing between classes, but I'll think about sitting around and studying and listening to it a lot," one senior said.

Lipscomb's carillon is one of three in the Nashville area. The other two are at Belmont University and Bicentennial Mall.