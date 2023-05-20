Lipscomb University receives $4.8M grant to train school counselors in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the last couple of years, it's no secret that students have faced multiple challenges.

Lisa Davies, the director for Lipscomb University's school counseling program, said despite the increase in mental health needs for students, the shortage of school counselors has meant not everyone gets help.

"There are districts out there that have not had school counselors all year, and we know that that's an issue," Davies said.

This is why she and a team at Lipscomb decided to apply for a grant that would help train 80 new school counselors in Middle Tennessee.

"$4.8 million is going to come in and it will last over five years. The aim of this grant is to equip schools to have mental health professionals in their buildings," Davies, said.

The university will partner with five school districts including Metro Schools, Rutherford County, Maury County, Hickman County, and the Lebanon Special School District. Employees will be able to earn their master's degrees for free while still working full-time.

"20 candidates each year from those five districts will benefit," she said.

Kenia Transito, a student at Metro Schools, says after learning about the tragedy that happened at The Covenant school, she and her peers have been a little more anxious about attending class.

"It could happen to us. It could happen to anybody. It's scary to know that these kids were just normal day of school and their parents sent them there to be safe and be protected," she said.

Transito said she's glad to know that in the next few years, more students will be able to access mental health resources and learn ways to work through their fears.