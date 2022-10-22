Lipton USA gives $10,000 grant and throws Nashville Black Market founders a block party

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Nashville men are being recognized for their leadership in the community by the major tea company Lipton U.S.A.

Lipton is bringing Fam Fest to the city Saturday at noon to celebrate the founders of the Nashville Black Market. It will feature a free concert from Lipton's celebrity partner, T-Pain.

The block party will be thrown in a parking lot at 14 James Robertson Parkway near Nissan Stadium.

The Nashville Black Market typically meets up once a month at the Nashville Farmers Market.

The founders of the Nashville Black Market, Carlos Partee, and Javvon Jones, said they were stunned when Lipton told them they were the first-place winners in the tea company's contest to recognize community leaders in cities across the south.

This is a win they said they have worked hard for though. The Nashville Black Market, which started in 2018, is an opportunity for black businesses in the area to have a place to showcase and sell their work all in one place.

On top of the block party, Lipton will be giving them a $10,000 grant so the Black Market can continue to grow.

"Light is never really shown as much as it's needed to in Nashville as far as Black communities. As far as leaders, we both have businesses, we're both entrepreneurs, so we both know the trials and tribulations that we go through, the obstacles are always thrown in front of us to be able to grow as business owners," said Jones.

"Nashville Community is a really strong community. And right now, it's bubbling. We're on the forefront of creating something amazing and special. And I think the people can agree and attest to it as well," said Partee.

One of their goals is to eventually open a retail store for black-owned businesses.

Along with T-Pain, there will be performances from other local artists and comedians, as well as vendors to shop from and food.