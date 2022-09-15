Little entrepreneurs prepare for Saturday's Children's Business Fair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students from Acton Academy Nashville and other Nashville schools are preparing for the first Children's Business Fair for business owners ages 6 to 14 set for Saturday.

This opportunity for children to experience entrepreneurship has been going on at Acton Academy Nashville for years but 2022 is the first time it is open to students across the city.

"We all worked really hard on this and that we made it as perfect as we can," said Dragonfly Jewels founder and owner Hannah Steele.

The young business owners had to apply by pitching their businesses. Twenty were selected for Saturday's fair at Acton Academy Nashville's parking lot from 1 to 4 p.m.

Claire Kopsky Sugar Cane Sushi Founder and Owner Ehren Fykes

Each student came up with their own original business idea for the fair.

"Candy sushi. So like, I like sushi and I like candy. So it's a win-win," said Sugar Cane Sushi founder and owner Ehren Fykes. "I have my homemade rice krispie treats and my homemade fruit leather and basically, I just cut it and then just wrap it around and it sticks."

Fykes has tried other businesses before.

"Actually, I bought this book at like a garage sale. And it had the idea of candy sushi and the business before this failed. So we kind of just like, ‘Oh, we like it. So let's just hope this works,’" he said.

Claire Kopsky Dragonfly Jewels Founder and Owner Hannah Steele

"I like artwork. And I wanted something that looked professional. That was like a new form of art for me," said Steele. "I tried to make my business like sort of insect things because of my business name. So I found these pretty insect wings."

Each student created business cards and a brochure for their fair display.

Steele read from her brochure, "My mission statement is, 'to make beautiful and creative things and inspire others to do the same.'"

Claire Kopsky Hopefound Founders and Owners Lily & Mary Katherine Rankin

Hopefound founders and owners Lily and Mary Katherine Rankin started a pancake mix company offering a gluten-free option to families.

Color Splash Cards founder and owner Eva Aryal started painting when she was seven.

"It's just something really relaxing that everyone can enjoy. And also whenever you see the finished product, you're always really happy and you like you feel proud of like what you did," Aryal explained.

After months of preparations, the students say they just hope there is a good turnout.

"I really hope people will come," Steele said, "And I hope that some people buy from me."