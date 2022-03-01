"Little Free Art Gallery" brings tiny art to East Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — An East Nashville woman is trying to spread a little bit of joy with art. The "Little Free Art Gallery" will put a big smile on your face with the tiniest art.

The gallery is located on Sharpe Avenue between Manchester and Chapel. It showcases art that is only a few inches tall and works the same as the more common "Little Free Libraries". You are able to drop art off and take some home.

"Created to bring together artists, art lovers, and to make you smile," their Facebook page said.

Gracie Vandiver has lived in East Nashville for years, but created the gallery back in November. Inside you can find all styles. As an example, Vandiver mentioned watercolors, drawings and photography.

In the same area you will also find a "fairy garden" with doors on trees and a fairy or two. Plus, a "Little Free Library". In addition to all of that, Vandiver wants to eventually put in a brick path labyrinth in the green space.

She said she put in the gallery because she thinks we need a little more joy in our daily lives.

“I think art connects us with our feelings and to be able to give people joy is really important to me," Vandiver said.