Little free libraries unveiled at WeGo stops in South Nashville

Araceli Crescencio
Little free libraries open at bus stops in South Nashville.
Posted at 9:53 PM, Jan 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-28 22:53:26-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People waiting for the bus in South Nashville will now have a chance to pick up a free book.

For the first time in Nashville, three little libraries have been unveiled at WeGo bus stops.

Metro council member, Sandra Sepulveda, said she wanted to spread the love of reading in her community and make it accessible to people who don't have a car.

"Sometimes parents get home late and aren't able to take you to the library. So the whole idea was we're going to put books on the street that's going to be easily accessible to families and people who want to ride the bus," Sepulveda said.

The project came together with a little help from WeGo, NDOT, La Brigada de Oro.

Sepulveda said there are now seven free little libraries in District 30. Anyone can visit the little libraries to borrow free books.

