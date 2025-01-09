Live and Let Live shelter expands to serve more in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those seeking warmth and shelter in DeKalb County, Live and Let Live is providing some help.

The county’s only emergency winter shelter has been operating for a year and is working to reach more people. From the outside, the Broad Street building in Smithville might not seem like much.

“This was a fitness center,” Live and Let Live board member Bill Gash said.

Inside, it’s a space filled with love.

“Before we started last year, there wasn’t any shelter,” Gash said.

The shelter offers vital services for individuals without a home.

“They’re provided a meal. They have the opportunity to take a shower. They’re also able to do laundry and receive the essential services they may not get while being out on the street,” Gash said.

Until last week, the shelter operated in a smaller space. After the front business moved out, a wall came down, allowing for expansion. The community’s response has been overwhelming.

“This couch came in the day we moved in,” Gash shared, highlighting the support they’ve received.

As the shelter grows, so does its ability to serve the community.

“As we have stepped out, we’ve seen donations and support come in right at the right time,” Gash said.

The expanded space allows the shelter to accommodate more people in DeKalb County.

“We don’t know for certain how many homeless are in DeKalb County. I’ve heard numbers from 70 to 80,” Gash said.

With greater capacity, Gash hopes the shelter’s outreach will grow.

“If we’re able to share the love of Jesus with others and show kindness and be compassionate, they’re going to know that we care, and others care. That can give them hope,” he said.

Live and Let Live continues to rely on donations and volunteers to sustain its mission.

Those interested in supporting the shelter can find more information on their GoFundMe page.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel5.com