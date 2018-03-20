Live And Work Properties Are A Growing Trend In Music City
Alexandra Koehn
8:32 PM, Mar 19, 2018
1 hour ago
Share Article
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -
Live and work properties is a trend that has gained popularity in Music City. The Wedgewood Houston neighborhood has embraced the concept, and history seems to be repeating itself.
In the historic Chestnut Hills neighborhood, at least one building remains where people used to live upstairs and work downstairs decades ago.
Down the way, a developer has taken an old concept and given it a modern twist.
"It's like a diamond in the rough because some of the areas that are undeveloped around, they drive up and they don't really know what they're getting themselves into until they pull up to Martin Street and they can kind of see this area," said Stephen Richards Jr.
Richards bought his live/work property about a month ago.
"You've got Corsair Distillery across the street. Some breweries going in, Bastion and Hemingway's restaurants around the corner in the Houston Station area, so it's a really industrial feel," said Richards.
Twelve60 Martin is part of the "Finery," an 8-acre development in the neighborhood.
Richards operates a custom clothing business called "Bespoke" from there. His commute home is pretty short.
"It's about 22 steps," he said.
His bedroom overlooks the downstairs show room area.
"I keep a lot of my stuff downstairs on the racks. Jackets to kind of show different clients and examples of certain things," Richards said.
As one of the first live and work buyers there, he seemed to be settling in just fine with his dog Beau.
According to a Village realtor, Twelve60 Martin is closing on their final property this week.
"It will be interesting to kind of meet the rest of my neighbors here soon," Richards said.
They planned on having 400 residential units in the Finery.