NTT Data picks Nashville for its digital innovation center; $9.9M investment will create 350 jobs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — NTT Data Services, a global technology firm, says it will make Nashville the home of its new digital innovation center.

The company, which has several offices across the U.S., will invest $9.9 million and create 350 jobs with a focus on healthcare and manufacturing technology.

Gov. Bill Lee made the announcement Monday morning in Nashville, alongside TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe, Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Dan Albright, Senior Vice President of Consulting with NTT DATA Services.

WTVF Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Gov. Bill Lee at Monday morning's announcement.

“This is exactly the kind of investment we need in our city as a part of the rebirth of our economy,” said Lee.

According to a release, the company will provide U.S.-based service delivery to local, national and international clients and serve as a cross-industry and technology showcase. Its office will be located in Nashville’s Capitol View building in The Gulch.

Albright is a Vanderbilt graduate who says this area checks off all the boxes for helping attract, develop and retain local talent living within feet from their door. You've got young professionals living across the street and several top universities within the greater Nashville area. Albright says this makes recruiting new talent much easier when you're surrounded by everything that would attract young people to move or simply stay in Nashville.

"If you look at the attractiveness of the city for junior talent, which is what our facility is going to be focused on, we think it's one of the best places in the country to start a career," Albright said.

The Tokyo-based company employs 130,000 worldwide and has services in 50 countries. It ranks 62nd in the Fortune Global 500.

Lee said there are 9,500 tech companies across Tennessee. He said the state has made an effort to “develop an ecosystem that supports technology-based companies" and create an environment for them to thrive.

Mayor Cooper also said Nashville is the third-most popular city for those relocating during the pandemic, citing the Council for Community and Economic Research.

He went on to say that Nashville is on it's way to $5 billion in construction permits issued within the city. "Only seven years ago, we were at $1 billion. We are the engine that drives the state," Cooper said. In the last five years, Davidson County has had more than $2 billion in capitol investment from 65 economic development projects. According to the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development, these projects have created more than 18,000 job commitments.

Watch the full announcement below: