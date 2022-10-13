Watch Now
Lindsey Lowe takes the stand to make case that she did not get a fair trial

Posted at 9:14 AM, Oct 13, 2022
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The hearing continues Thursday in the high-profile Lindsey Lowe murder case.

Nine years after she was convicted of killing her newborn twins Lowe is back in Sumner County asking for a new trial.

Read more: Exclusive: Prospect jury questionnaire could show bias in 2013 Lindsey Lowe trial

She and her new attorney argue that Lowe had poor legal representation at trial and that at least one juror was biased against her.

During Thursday's hearing — in an unusual move — Lowe took that stand herself to testify about the case against her and what happened at trial.

