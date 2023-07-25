Man accused of drugging and raping boys he coached in Franklin appears in court

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man accused of drugging and raping boys he coached in Franklin is appearing in court today.

You can view the hearing live in the video below:

63-year-old Camilo Hurtado Campos has been accused of drugging and raping boys he coached in soccer. So far, eight potential victims have come forward, but police believe there are more out there.

Franklin Police

Campos had left his phone at a Franklin pizza parlor where staff found hundreds of inappropriate videos and pictures of children, including videos of the rapes.