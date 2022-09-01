Live On The Green returns to Public Square Park after three-year hiatus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a big day in Music City because one of the city's largest free outdoor concert festivals has returned.

"Live On The Green" is back after three years! The free outdoor 5-day festival at Public Square Park gets underway Thursday at 5 p.m.

Multiple artists from different genres will hit the stage this year. Some of the main headliners this year include Moon Taxi, Santigold, COIN and Sheryl Crow.

“The stars aligned for us. We're playing 38 artists over the course of five days on two stages. 33 of those artists call Nashville home,” Live On The Green Executive Producer Lester Turner said.

The outdoor festival was put on pause for a few years due to COVID-19. Turner said it's been difficult getting it together this year, but they're excited to welcome people back.

He's excited to see the crowd gather in the grassy area in front of the steps of the Plaza over the holiday weekend.

The show is presented by Lightning 100, Nashville’s longest-running independently owned adult alternative radio station.

Turner thinks festival goers will enjoy this year’s show and thinks it will be a magical experience.

“The green space and the steps of the courthouse are a very magical location. It’s also a free festival, which is a dying art. It just doesn't happen that often,” Turner said.

The festival is children and pet friendly and there are VIP ticket options as well!

You can view the lineup and the festival policies, here.