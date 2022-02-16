Live: Second day of testimony underway in trial for Ashley Kroese

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The second day of testimony in the trial for Ashley Kroese is underway.

Breaking News Update

Kroese is accused of driving drunk on the wrong side of the road, hitting and killing Brentwood Officer Destin Legieza. The crash happened in June 2020 in front of the Brentwood Market on Franklin Road. According to an arrest affidavit, Kroese had a blood alcohol content of 0.166% and was driving northbound in the southbound lanes when she hit his squad car.

Officer Legieza died at the scene. He was 30 years old.

He’s the only officer to die on duty in the department's 50-year history.

Kroese is charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a vehicle, driving on the right-hand side of the road.