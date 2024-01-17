Live your life like a Hallmark movie by buying your own Christmas tree farm

CULLEOKA, Tenn. (WTVF) — This is your chance to follow your hallmark movie dreams.

A special property is for sale near Lewisburg that will let you experience the Christmas season year round.

The property is more than 30 acres and is surrounded by nature. A place to move in or build, but it is not your average quiet countryside listing.

What makes it special, is the Christmas tree farm on the property called Southern Grace Tree Farm.

"2017 is when we bought the property and planted about 2,200 trees that first year," owner Frank Musgrave said.

On the property you can find different kinds of trees ranging from type and size.

But, for Frank and his family it is time to pass the farm on to new owners.

"Kind of bitter sweet, you know we love this, we love doing this but also it does take some time. I've got a little bit different job now. It's a little bit more demanding," Frank said.

Watch the video for a closer look at the property.