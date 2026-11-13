Livestrong at the YMCA program launched for cancer survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — "It was quite a shock on February 16 to hear that," a man told me who prefers to just go by Craig. "It's rectal cancer. Stage three. I went through 30 treatments of radiation, four- and-a-half months of chemo. Growing up, cancer was always a death sentence. It was quite frightening."

In this same year Craig got this hard news, he also learned his very first grandchild was on the way.

"It gives you more of a reason to live, to see that grand baby grow up," he nodded.

Craig's son is a member of the YMCA in Smyrna. He heard about a free program that just launched at the downtown YMCA called Livestrong. It's a partnership with the Livestrong Foundation.

It's a 12-week small group program for cancer survivors. The survivors do things like exercise, swim, take part in ballroom dancing, yoga, and work with a nutritionist and personal trainers.

"It really meant a lot to me to be around these other cancer survivors," Craig said.

That was key. The group could motivate each other.

The rest of the Livestrong participants arrived for the downtown YMCA's first Livestrong graduation.

"It's bittersweet," Craig said. "It's also sad because I'm going to miss the people here, not only the trainers, but the cancer survivors as well."

For anyone learning they are living with cancer, Craig has a message.

"There is a ton of community out there to help you," he said. "You're not alone. If I want to keep living and seeing my grand baby, I need to keep working out. This has been a big jump start for me."

For more on Livestrong at the YMCA, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.