Living long and pawspering: Charity upgrades cat play area at Tennessee animal shelter

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A global charity is giving part of a Tennessee animal shelter a big face-lift to help animals before they find their permanent homes.

At the Humphreys County Animal Society, the folks at Greater Good Charities are busy welding, building and constructing a new cat play area.

This is the design in mind through the charity's Rescue Rebuild program. Gabbie Vilanova said they're making progress.

"Down here is this cute little shelving, they’re cloud-themed. We’ll be putting those all over the walls in different height variances, which is really important for cats to have vertical space so they can practice their natural behaviors," Vilanova said.

Greater Good Charities

It's important to be able to separate cats who don't get along too.

“Out here they have the little patio that’s connected to the cat room, so we’re going to be renovating that, and also adding two divider walls," Vilanova said.

In a small town, Gabbie hopes this will make a big difference.

"It also gets cat out the door faster, so that they can bring more cats in that are in need, so even the smallest bit of change will make a big difference," Vilanova said.

They'll be adding enrichment activities, and of course, cat scratchers.

Gabbie Vilanova / Greater Good Charities

cat

“I used to work at an animal shelter, so I know it’s hard when you’re going through the day-to-day operations to take time to do little things like this, like repainting walls, or putting up new shelves,” Vilanova said. “It feels really good to be able to help those small-town shelters so that their daily lives are easier when they’re caring for animals.”

They also do renovations at homeless and domestic violence shelters that have pet rooms. You can read more information at this hyperlink.