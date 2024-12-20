Livingston community members hope for healing after Hutchinson Plant shooting

LIVINGSTON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at the Hutchinson Plant in Livingston that left two employees injured Friday morning.

The alleged shooter, James Cody John, 34, led police on a chase to East Tennessee, where officers say he took his own life.

Livingston — a small, tight-knit community — is stunned by the shooting. Many residents probably know someone who works at the Hutchinson Plant, leaving the town full of questions and concern for the victims and their families.

Angela Petrella remembers the sirens blaring past her home on Airport Road. She lives right next to the plant.

"Oh my gosh, we were so close with our house, and my kid’s sleeping," Petrella said.

She knew something was wrong.

"There must be something crazy going on because we don’t usually get a bunch of sirens going on through this town," Petrella said.

Livingston Police Chief Ray Smith confirmed that two employees are expected to recover.

"Prayers go out to all those affected by this situation," Chief Smith said. "This isn’t a regular event here in Livingston, and we appreciate all the heartfelt prayers for our community at this time."

The Overton County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect fled the scene, leaving Petrella confused.

"I don’t know how he got away so fast," Petrella said.

The suspect was later located on Interstate 40 near the Cumberland/Roane County line. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers attempted to negotiate with him while he was inside his vehicle, but authorities found him dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the shooter on Friday afternoon.

Petrella remains hopeful that her community will heal.

"I’m so sorry this happened. This is crazy. I hope we can all come together as a community and figure this out," she said.

Chief Smith noted that about 100 people work at the Hutchinson Plant. The TBI, at the request of 9th Judicial District Attorney General Russell Johnson, is leading the investigation into the suspect’s death.

Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

