Loads of Love, a laundry ministry for the homeless, displaced by the Madison tornado

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — The tornado that tore through Madison Saturday night broke open a gaping hole in the wall of St. Luke Cumberland Presbyterian Church's activities building.

"It took away a lot of the space we use for our church community to gather," said Rev. Taylor Young, Pastor at St. Luke.

But the congregation feels like it now has a gaping hole in its heart. "This is the part of our building that serves the most people in the most impactful way," said Rev. Young.

That's because a key ministry that they house, called Loads of Love, has now lost their home base.

"There’s the laundry room right there," said Rev. Lisa Cook of Sacred Sparks Ministry, which runs Loads of Love. "Where the washers were, the ceiling has collapsed, the wall is gone."

The sight of mangled washing machines crushed Rev. Cook.

"Saturday night and early Sunday morning, I felt like the ministry had just died. That it was gone," said Cook.

NewsChannel 5 first introduced you to the ministry last summer. Four days a week, they pick up the unhoused, provide them with a warm meal, and as they visit, volunteers are busy at work washing their clothes. In many ways, the service provides their guests with a fresh perspective on their own worth.

"We’re people, we just happen to be homeless, but we’re still human. And they treat us that way, and that is such a blessing, that is such a blessing to have," said Karen Brimer, a guest at Loads of Love back in 2022.

"They felt like this was their safe space — this building. When they pulled onto this parking lot, you could sense the tension leaving their body," said Rev. Cook.

That's why, despite the initial wave of doubt, Rev. Cook is convinced the ministry must continue.

"God has seen us through a lot in all of our lives, and there’s no reason to doubt God won’t see us through this," she said.

Miraculously, the two vans the ministry uses to provide the service survived, which is a good thing, because the next iteration of Loads of Love will likely have to be mobile.

"Whether that means gathering in another physical space and outsourcing the laundry to a laundromat in Nashville — or other ways to do that — we are just determined to be together again," said Cook.

In the long run, as the church works to fill this gaping hole, their pastor knows just what they'll do to fill it.

"My hope is when we rebuild we maybe even think of ways we can better fit the building for Loads of Love," said Rev. Young. "There is no question in our minds that this is part of our building now."

If you'd like to make monetary donations to help Loads of Love continue their work at area laundromats, they have more information online.

If you'd like to offer up space for the group to gather, send an email to reporter Chris Davis at chris.davis@newschannel5.com. He'll get you in touch with Rev. Cook.