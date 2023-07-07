Local artist points out similarities between his design and Nashville Hot Chickens logo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This weekend the Nashville Sounds will change the team name to the Nashville Hot Chickens for their home games.

The players will sport new hats and jerseys showing the meal Nashville has made famous. However, what was supposed to be all in good fun is creating a stir after one local creative said the logo looks eerily similar to his design.

Carlos Partee, owner of Cashville Etc., said he understands that this may all just be a coincidence, but he said it did hurt to see such a similar logo used when he would have been happy to work with the Sounds.

In a Twitter post, Partee put his Hot Chickens shirt and hat logo next to the Nashville Sounds' logo, asking his followers if it looked familiar. Partee said he posted the comparison on social media not to accuse the Sounds, but to create a conversation for bigger organizations in Nashville to reach out to local artists like himself.

He said he originally did not think too much about it until a number of people brought it to his attention. Partee has had this design for several years, and it has become recognizable in the community.

He said all it takes is a DM or email to create that partnership and help local creatives become more recognized. He said this will also bridge the gap between bigger organizations and the communities they are in.

"There are creatives here," said Partee. "We've taken time, we've taken blood sweat and tears to create and build these brands and a lot of times we don't get noticed until it's too late or someone's not here anymore, and being able to shed the light on, we are here, you can utilize the community, you can find out about these creatives that are here."

The Nashville Sounds responded in a statement and said they hired a company called 32 Designs from Bowling Green, Kentucky, which has created minor league merchandise in the past for the Sounds and other minor league teams. The Sounds said the Minor League Baseball's Legal team conducted a clearance search to use the logo and it was available for use.

Adam English, the Sounds General Manager, continued to say, “The Nashville Sounds currently work with, and have always worked with, local businesses and creative firms and will continue that in the future.”

Partee said he hopes not just the Sounds, but all of the local sports teams in Nashville will consider connecting with local creatives, and that his door is open in the future.