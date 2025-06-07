Local artist Tony Carpenter brings unique twist to country music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Like most Nashville musicians, Tony Carpenter did whatever he had to do to keep his dream of one day making it to the big time alive.

"I've done everything from driving a forklift to doing IT work. I used to work as a trash man as well for the city of Nashville. I did that for a year and a half," says Carpenter.

After a decade of fits and starts in his musical career, Tony realized he needed to find something to stand out. So, he invented a style of music he calls "Rock & B."

"What makes it unique is, I took everything from my background from blues music, country music, and I mixed that with R&B; so, I put everything all in one, sort of. It's taken me years to hone my sound to where it is now," says Carpenter.

The hard work is finally paying off. Tony and his band will embark on a countrywide tour this summer. His new single and music video "Moonlight" have been well received. And his brand-new EP "Redemption" comes out later this summer.

The 35-year-old father of two is proud to be among a growing list of African-American musicians who are making a dent in the world of country music.

"That's the message that I'd like to send to people — if you do want to step out into a different genre of music, no matter the color of your skin, if the music is good, they'll accept you," says Carpenter.

Tony's music is available for streaming on most major platforms.

Do you have a unique story to share about entertainment and sports? You can email me at Jon.Burton@newschannel5.com