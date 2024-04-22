Local artists come together for songwriters night to support mental health resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mental Health Songwriter's Night presents "Mental Health Night" on April 22, a mental health themed songwriter's event benefiting Mental Health America of the MidSouth and local artists.

Doors will open at AB Hillsboro Village at 6:30 p.m. with the show running from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be bought online here.

Attendees are invited to dress in your cocktail attire and connect with like-minded individuals, engaging in heart-felt experiences. There will be delicious charcuterie boards and drinks available to purchase through AB Hillsboro Village, including special mocktails curated for the show.

Organizer Zhaklina Spencer said it's blown her away with how many people are wanting to come together to support mental health resources.

"Since starting it, it’s grown quite a bit because everyone was looking at the same thing but didn’t know where to go," she said. "I’m able to turn a lot of my experiences into messages of hope and reminding people they’re not alone. Because a lot of times, that’s all you can really do. But it’s also really powerful knowing you're not alone."

Mental Health America of the Mid-South will be benefiting from donations, as well as proceeds from a silent auction, raised during the show.