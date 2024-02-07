Local artists give back to mental health organizations through songwriter's night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local artists came together to support local and national mental health organizations on Monday night.

Mental Health Songwriter Night was held at AB in Hillsboro Village.

Organizer Zhaklina Spencer said shows benefit organizations such as Mental Health America of the MidSouth, The Refuge Center for Counseling, To Write Love On Her Arms, Project Semicolon, Backline.care, Nashville Rescue, TN Voices and individuals in need.

Since March 2022, she has raised over $3,400 for mental health through her songwriter’s nights.

Spencer's mission is to courageously inspire mental health support through music, art and community. She believes our vulnerability connects people to come together to grow and heal.