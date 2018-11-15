Nashville barber, server recovering after crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - A man, known to many as loving and selfless, is recovering after falling asleep while driving home earlier this month.

The night of Nov. 2, Chris Trobaugh, a server at Urban Grub in Nashville, finished working a double shift. He was almost home when a witness said he drifted off Lincoya Bay Drive and crashed into a tree.

His brother, Tyler, said he is thankfully alive and has a long road to recovery.

"He's got breaks and fractures from foot all the way up his sternum. It's going to be a long road to recovery slow but he's a soldier, he's a warrior, I know that he's going to be fine," Tyler said.

Chris, 32, cuts hair in the homeless community with Nashville Street Barbers.

When Urban Grub co-workers heard what happened, they surprised Trobaugh with new clippers and money.

"He's so grateful, such a nice guy even then, while we were at the house he was like 'is everybody ok, can I get you anything.' This guy has a broken hip, can't walk and he's still concerned about all of us," co-worker Krystal Lockert said.

Trobaugh, who is uninsured, thanked friends and family on Monday for the surprise.

The Valentine Nashville on Broadway will host a benefit on Nov. 26. All are welcomed. There is also a gofundme account set up for Chris to help with medical bills.