Local blood drive aims to help those with sickle cell disease

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — You can help join the fight against sickle cell disease on Thursday by rolling up your sleeve to give blood.

A group of nurses is hosting a blood drive in Cool Springs in honor of their friend. The professional nursing organization, Chi Eta Phi, is partnering with The American Red Cross for a blood drive in honor of Capri Reece, one of their members, who has sickle cell disease.

They hope this encourages others in the African American community to donate blood.

In the U.S., an estimated 100,000 people of various racial and ethnic backgrounds have sickle cell disease, with the majority being of African descent.

Blood from people of the same race or similar ethnicity is important in ensuring the best transfusion results. African Americans account for 86% of those diagnosed with sickle cell anemia.

Thursday's blood drive is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Marriott in Cool Springs.

This is the second year this organization has teamed up with the American Red Cross for a blood drive.