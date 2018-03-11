Local Children Audition For Broadway Musical At TPAC
10:41 PM, Mar 10, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Some future Broadway stars may be one step closer to getting their big break.
Little girls from around the Nashville area auditioned to be part of a Broadway musical.
The show "Waitress" has been scheduled to come to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in June.
About 50 girls tried out for the part of Lulu -- a carefree little girl who appears in the final scene of the show.
The musical's producer said there was a lot of great talent in the room.
“There's so much energy and spunk and love, and that's exactly what we're looking for are girls who are going to be excited and are going to bring a lot of energy on stage,” Sammi Cannold said. “They come in at the end of the show. For them to bring that spark of energy at the end is really exciting."
The opportunity to play "Lulu" will be offered to two girls each time the musical visits a new city.