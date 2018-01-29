Local Christian Artist Presents At The Grammy Awards After Battling Cancer

NEW YORK CITY - A local Christian Music Artist who was recently battling cancer was a presenter at the Grammy Awards.

Just a few months ago, Natalie Grant was fighting thyroid cancer, according to her posts on social media.

Due to the extent of the surgery, she wasn't sure if her vocal chords would recover. Now, she's starting to sing again.

"Love and music brought them together for a higher purpose," a Grammy announcer said. "Today they face off with separate Grammy nominations in contemporary Christian music. Please welcome husband and wife, Bernie Herms and Natalie Grant!"

Grant was also nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance and Song. Her husband was nominated in the same category.

"And I know that we are nominated against each other this year as we were last year and you won. No bitterness there. Nope. I promise I'm not bitter. But this is such a privilege to be here," Grant and Herms said.

On Sunday Bernie Herms posted a photo of them together on instagram that said "I'VE ALREADY WON."

"Babe this is so amazing," Grant said. "Partners in life and now partners in presenting at the Grammy awards. This is like a dream come true."

Following her fight with cancer, Grant has been performing again. She left the Grammy Awards to head to a concert in Baltimore.