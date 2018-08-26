Local Church Holds Vigil After Deadly Crime Spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A local church held a vigil outside The Cobra bar to remember the lives lost during a deadly crime spree.

Kendall Rice, Jaime Sarrantonio, and Brandon Teal were robbed and murdered in cold blood. The killings rocked the Nashville community and made national news.

"May God bless America! May God Bless East Nashville!" Pastor Floyd Hughes said. "Let his loving arms protect us from all violence."

The congregation of Eastside Church of Christ, across the street from the place where Teal and Sarrantonio were murdered, held a balloon release Sunday after their service to remember the victims. Pastor Hughes urged community members to choose love over violence.

"We've got to learn to love one another," Hughes said. "All the robbing, stealing, it's got to stop."

Two persons of interest were taken into custody in connection to the shootings; however, no one has been charged with murder.