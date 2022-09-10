Local churches combine to host free health clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the days leading up to Sunday at the Church of the Messiah, practice is key. And no, we're not just talking about the choir.

Three local Baptist congregations converged this week to host a three-day community health clinic.

"We’ve got HIV testing, COVID testing," said Pastor Bryan Williams of Church of the Messiah.

They provided everything from COVID vaccinations and testing, vision testing, and teeth cleaning to pretty much anything else that doesn't require sedation.

"And I haven’t brushed my teeth in quite a while, because I can’t afford toothpaste," said one participant.

"One-stop shopping, man; one-stop shopping," said Pastor Williams.

All of it was provided at no cost to the patient.

"It’s very useful to the elderly who can’t afford it that needs it," said Paul Sharp, another participant.

For Sharp, having free medical resources was quite literally a God send.

"I see pretty good, but I’m plenty blurry on one side," said Sharp.

But after just a few minutes in the chair, they were able to make an adjustment to his vision prescription.

"It means a lot to know somebody cares, to come out and spend their volunteering time taking care of other people," said Sharp.

That's why Church of the Messiah has made this service a key portion of its mission.

"Low income, lot of poverty — so, we feel like it’s our responsibility as a church, since we’re in this community, to minister to this community in every area we can," said Pastor Williams.

Because, to them, in addition to a little soul on Sundays, it's important to practice what they preach.

This was the first year the clinic has been back since COVID-19. Overall, it's the 18th year Church of the Messiah has hosted the three-day event.

