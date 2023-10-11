Local construction company steps up, building elderly couple a new ramp for free

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last week NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp introduced you to Jim and Nola Dyer.

'They are basically trapped inside.' The ramp that once helped this elderly couple is now too dangerous to use

They retired in Nashville 50 years ago at the end of Jim's military career and still reside in the very same home.

Now in their 90s and after some bad falls, they can no longer leave their home due to a very steep ramp.

Their daughter called us when she had run out of options. We could all feel her desperation.

Well not even minutes after our story aired Lyn and Javier from GTZ Construction reached out offering to build a new ramp free of charge.