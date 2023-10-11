Watch Now
Local construction company steps up, building elderly couple a new ramp for free

Last week NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp introduced you to Jim and Nola Dyer. They retired in Nashville 50 years ago at the end of Jim's military career and still reside in the very same home.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 12:38:12-04

Now in their 90s and after some bad falls, they can no longer leave their home due to a very steep ramp.

Their daughter called us when she had run out of options. We could all feel her desperation.

Well not even minutes after our story aired Lyn and Javier from GTZ Construction reached out offering to build a new ramp free of charge.

