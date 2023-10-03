'They are basically trapped inside.' The ramp that once helped this elderly couple is now too dangerous to use

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We take many calls in the newsroom and sometimes —those calls are from people who have just run out of options. I spoke to Vickie Brandon, who needs our help.

After two falls, her parents are trapped inside their home of fifty years. The ramp that once helped them is now too dangerous to use.

Their days of late have been spent inside — all the while, longing to be elsewhere.

The destination isn't far at all: just a swing just outside their home. But the journey to get there is a treacherous one.

"It's like climbing Mount Everest literally," their daughter and caregiver Vickie Brandon tells me. "The grade on the ramp is just ridiculous. It was built back when they both were mobile and could come down it."

That is no longer a safe option. Both just recently returned from hospital stays due to falls: Nola broke her leg and just days later, Jim fell down the ramp.

"What kind of toll is this taking on all of you?" I asked Vickie.

"It's exhausting. It's totally exhausting."

Vickie just wants to give her parents what they gave her -- a good life about service to others, living simply and making memories together. All that stands in the way? A new ramp.

"It would allow them to come out of the house instead of being cooped up inside just to even come out and sit in the sun."

Vickie told me she's hoping against hope that someone can help.

If you feel the nudge... reach out to me at carrie.sharp@newschannel5.com and let's help the Dyers.