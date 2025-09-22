Local CrossFit athlete helps local dog rescue shelters with signature coffee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For Kyra Milligan, competing as a CrossFit athlete is more than a hobby — it's a way of life.

"Growing up, I played Basketball," Milligan said. "When I was done playing in college, I needed something else to be competitive in, and it turns out I'm really good at CrossFit."

Kyra's been a top competitor in the sport for the past several years. In 2024, she qualified for the prestigious CrossFit Games, the sport's biggest annual event.

Along the way, Kyra's built a big social media presence with over 130,000 followers on her Instagram page, Quads-Like-Kyra, an ode to her trademark muscular legs.

"(I have) big quads," she said. "I've always been muscular. (I want to) show girls that being muscular is fun and good and healthy."

Earlier this spring, Kyra decided to use her popularity to help animals. An avid dog lover and owner of a French Bulldog named "Rogue," Krya partnered with Paper Street Coffee in the Berry Hill section of Nashville and came up with her own signature coffee: The Quadzilla. The drink is a delicious blend of milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, and up to four shots of espresso.

Each month, proceeds from each coffee sold go directly to dog rescue shelters both here in Middle Tennessee and beyond. So far, she's raised close to $5,000.

"It's the best of both worlds," she said. "You get to have your coffee, (while) you donate money to a good cause...and it brings me so much joy!"

