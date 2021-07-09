Local dairy farm stars in National Geographic Wild docuseries

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Hatcher Family Dairy farm will be featured in a Nat Geo Wild docuseries about agriculture.

Charles Hatcher is determined to keep the milk flowing. He works on the 6th generation farm. Hatcher said, "A lot of hard work, dedication, pride, passion for the land, the legacy, and the name."

He said their cows are like family members. Hatcher said, “If the ladies ain’t happy, then we ain’t happy.”

On Friday, the herd gathered in the shade under a cluster of trees. “It cuts our milk production this time of year because the heat’s hard on them,” Hatcher said.

As most dairy farmers retire, Charles is committed to keeping the family business alive. "The dairy industry is in a sad way, it’s dwindling, it’s 365 days a year, 7 days a week, there’s no days off, you’re working hard,” Hatcher said, "We’re producer, processor, distributor, whole seller, and retailer, all under the same umbrella."

Their family's story will now be shared across the country on an agriculture docuseries. Hatcher said, "We didn’t do this docuseries to get a star on the Hollywood walk of fame or anything." He hopes the show will educate the community, and help the dairy farm legacy.

They have a store on the farm, and his sister has a vet office there which is on the show too. The show premiers Saturday evening on Nat Geo Wild at 9 p.m. central time. Eventually, The Hatcher Family Dairy docuseries will air on Disney+.