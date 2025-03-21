Local doctor explains why measles cases are on the rise across the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cases of measles are popping up across the country. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says just three months into the year, the U.S. has recorded the most measles cases in a single year since a 2019 wave.

The largest outbreak so far has been in Texas, with over 270 cases and one death reported. It's primarily affecting children and teenagers, nearly all of whom are not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

It's a cause for concern for health experts, even though our state has yet to report a case.

"You don't want your child to be miserable. You don't want your child to be hospitalized. You don't want your child to die, right? What's the best way to prevent all that? Get them immunized against the measles," said Dr. Joseph Gigante with the Monroe Carrell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Dr. Gigante says we are seeing an outbreak not only because it's highly contagious but because more parents are hesitant about vaccinations coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tennessee Department of Health shows MMR vaccinations have declined in the state every year since 2019.

"I think that's one of the things with the COVID vaccine, people said well it's a new vaccine. Well, we've got a long track record with MMR, we've got lots of studies that show that it's safe," he said about the vaccine that's been around for 50 years.

He says it's been proven to protect your child from fever, rash, and in serious cases, death.

Even so, 2023-2024 data shows counties like Davidson, Williamson, Sumner, Dickson, Bedford, Shelby, Cheatham, Henderson, Wilson, Madison, Clay, Robertson, Montgomery, Giles, Chester, Union, Grundy and Rutherford remain below the 95% mark that ensures herd immunity.

With the way the outbreak is going, Dr. Gigante adds he wouldn't be surprised to see cases in Tennessee soon.

"I think what scares me about us locally is that there's been a case reported in Kentucky, which is just north of Tennessee, 50-60 miles away from Nashville," he explained.

Most of us have gotten the first shot at 12 months old and the second at 4 years old, making us 98% protected. Dr. Gigante says if your child hasn't, there's still time.

"I practice what I preach. My children are immunized, they got the MMR. I'm lucky enough to be a grandfather, my grandchildren got the MMR," he concluded.

If you're wondering what the measles looks like, Dr. Gigante says it starts with flu-like symptoms before a rash that's very characteristic of measles. Keep in mind, that you're contagious four days before a rash appears and four days after.

He also warns if your child is showing symptoms and has traveled lately, especially to the states affected or internationally, to call your doctor. If you go in to see a healthcare provider, wear a mask to avoid spreading the measles.

