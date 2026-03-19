Local doctor tells you what to keep in mind this allergy season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Runny nose...itchy eyes...scratchy throat? Springtime can bring more than just sunshine. In Nashville, it's prime time for allergies.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Nashville ranks 61st in cities with the worst allergies.

"It's fine until the weather starts changing, and then it just gets so bad to where my nose constantly runs!" laughed one Nashvillian.

Dr. Rachel Mehr, a family medicine physician with Ascension St. Thomas, said while many of us are used to the symptoms, our growing population may be bringing in more patients.

"Sometimes if they're new to Nashville, they may not recognize it because maybe the area they lived in, they may not have had the same foliage," she explained. "So they may not know that they're allergic."

Another group that may want to take note is people with asthma. Pollen can often trigger dangerous flare-ups.

"Allergies can trigger asthma, which can be life-threatening," said Dr. Mehr.

If you have asthma, she suggests making sure your medication is working and knowing the emergency signs, like shortness of breath or trouble speaking.

"It's a really scary thing for parents to see that, and so keeping allergies under control can prevent the frequency and the duration of asthma attacks," she said.

For anyone with regular allergies, Dr. Mehr says over-the-counter medication is usually your best bet. What could also help is being aware of pollen counts — how much of it is in the air — and take precautions like closing windows and washing your clothes.

What else is going on in your community this season? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.