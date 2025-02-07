Local electric co-op president went to D.C. to advocate for more workers in the cybersecurity field

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — At first glance, you might not consider cybersecurity a particularly rewarding career. But without cyber workers, our personal information could be exposed and our critical infrastructure could be at risk.

A local electric co-op is advocating for more workers to join the cybersecurity field.

Earlier this week, Chris Jones, the president and CEO of Middle Tennessee Electric, appeared before the House Committee on Homeland Security representing rural electric co-ops to discuss strategies for hiring and retaining more cyber professionals.

"This weighs heavy, I can assure you, on every electric co-op manager in this country," Jones said at the hearing on America's cyber workforce.

Right now, Middle Tennessee Electric is set when it comes to cyberprofessionals.

However, with roughly 500,000 cybersecurity positions unfilled nationwide, attracting talent could become a significant challenge and concern.

A cyber attack on the power grid could cause widespread, lengthy power outages and disrupt essential services.

"We're guarding against that night and day. We have seen this across the country, examples of that happening though. It's happening in different industries," Jones said.

Right now, Congress is considering a proposal to establish a full scholarship program for two-year degrees to bolster the cyber workforce. In fact, Tennessee Congressman Mark Green is reintroducing the Cyber PIVOTT Act, which would expand cybersecurity internship opportunities to electric co-ops in rural communities.

The measure received widespread support from the committee last year, but the bill expired at the end of the last congressional session.

Currently, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association is leveraging members’ fees and federal dollars to help co-ops attract cybersecurity talent, build professional and mentoring networks, and provide training opportunities.

"A number of opportunities are out there for people who want to consider them," Jones said.

There are roughly 900 electric co-ops in the country. Middle Tennessee Electric is the second largest.