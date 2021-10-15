Local Facebook group helps woman go from homeless to home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After nearly 11 months living in her car, Shannon Smith has now found her home. All in part, because of strangers in a local Facebook group.

"About a week before Christmas I moved into my car. I spent Christmas Eve in a Walmart parking lot watching it snow," Smith said.

She is moving into a new apartment on the southside of Nashville.

"I can come in shut my door and be comfortable be safe," Smith said.

After having one of her phones stolen out of her car, she posted in a local Facebook group for East Nashville, that seemed to be filled with "Good Samaritans".

People offered food, clothes, toiletries and pointed out different organizations that could help.

She got a new job and now a new place. Smith said she is grateful to people she does not even know.

All of this happening during a pandemic, where we have heard so much about self-isolation. This is also a time, where others are also in need.

"The need is reflective now of what we saw in the 2010 floods," Major Ethan Frizzell with the Salvation Army said.

Major Frizzell said they are doing more services now than any time in the last 15 years.

https://www.salvationarmynashville.org/change

"I would say the greatest need we see is really the need for relationships," Major Frizzell said.

In terms of help, Major Frizzell said their call to action this fall is being a sustainer, supporting the Salvation Army for 25 dollars a month.