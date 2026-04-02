Local family shares story as Supreme Court begins birthright citizenship hearing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Birthright citizenship has been the law of the land for over 100 years, but the Trump administration is advocating for a change.

In the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning, justices heard arguments to eliminate birthright citizenship — the long-standing immigration policy that grants everyone born in the US citizen status, even if their parents are not.

This comes after President Trump challenged the policy and tried to limit it via executive order.

One family in Nashville said they hope there's no change to the policy.

Madeeha Sadiq is from Pakistan and went through the process to become a US citizen. Her 2-year-old son was born in the United States, and because of his birthright citizenship, he didn't have to go through years of immigration issues like his mother.

"I just thought of like what all my dad went through and then how easy it was for my son to become a citizen," she explained. "Having that one thing I can just take off his mind and say, like, you're safe in this country...hopefully more than others. I think, as you can say relatively, I'm lucky that he's had that right."

If a change goes through, it would affect future families after the new policy goes into effect, not those that already have the status.

Supreme Court justices have until June or July to make a decision.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.