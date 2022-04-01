Local firefighters helping battle wildfires in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Firefighters from several local fire departments have been dispatched to east Tennessee to help battle the wildfires there.

Many of them are staging at Pigeon Forge High School, preparing to take on 12-hour shifts.

"All our guys are hyped up and ready to go," said Capt. Robbie Street with the Dickson Fire Department.

Several other crews have already deployed. Mt. Juliet firefighters took pictures from the front lines, showing just how close some of the flames came to homes.

The description firefighters are using most often: war zone.

Helicopters are dousing flames from above with water.

Many firefighters from Middle Tennessee battled the wildfire in 2016 too.

But Street says he's happy to lend a helping hand where he can.

"Tennessee is the volunteer state, it's a great place to live because everybody pitches in and helps," he said. "We're just ready to get to work and do what we can."

