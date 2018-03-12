Local Girls Invited To See 'A Wrinkle In Time'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The movie "A Wrinkle In Time" opened this weekend, and some local girls got to see it for free thanks to Meharry Medical College.
About 170 girls saw the film in Nashville at the Regal Hollywood Stadium 27 RPX at One Hundred Oaks.
Meharry Medical College and Black in Tech Nashville, a group dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion within the tech industry, partnered to allow the girls to watch the film.
Before the movie, the girls were also treated to an empowerment pep rally.
"I hope they understand there is no wrong way to be a girl. That they are marvelous. They have all capacity, all power. The universe is truly theirs," first lady of Meharry Medical College Phyllis Hildreth said.
"We are cultivating an experience for girls of color that we hope will inspire them to become more interested in science, technology, engineering, and math," Black in Tech Nashville Founder Dr. Fallon S. Wilson said.
"'A Wrinkle in Time' is a classic, and it just so happens to have women and a girl at the center as heroes. I am excited about this opportunity to inspire so many young people in our community," Wilson said.
"A Wrinkle in Time" stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling.
Ava DuVernay is the first black female director to pilot a $100 million film. The film is produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Whitaker Entertainment.