Local Grandmother Begs For Answers To Cold Case

CROSS PLAINS, Tenn. - A grandmother has been begging for a break in a cold case on her missing granddaughter's 16th birthday.

Jennifer and Adrianna Wix have been missing since 2004. Kathy Nale has been searching for over a decade for her daughter and granddaughter.

In her heart, she doesn't think her daughter is alive.

"My mother's gut has always felt that she was no longer with us, but my granddaughter, I've never felt that way," Nale said.

Adrianna was 2 years old when she was last seen in Robertson County.

"All I'm asking them is to take a look at their child, and then take a look at Adrianna, and see if they can find it in their heart to come forward and let us know what happened," Nale said.

In 2013, the sheriff and TBI reclassified their missing persons case as a homicide investigation.

"Adrianna, look at her. She's a sweet little innocent baby, so I would have to think that whatever happened to Jennifer, and whoever harmed Jennifer, I just have to believe in my heart that they couldn't harm Adrianna," Nale said.

Their bodies were never found.

"Someone has her. Someone took her, and I just need that person to know that she's not yours. She's mine," Nale said.

According to this police report, Jennifer was last seen at her boyfriend's home.

Nearly 14 years ago, NewsChannel 5 interviewed Jennifer's live-in boyfriend, Joey Benton, on Owen's Chapel Road.

Benton told deputies that Jennifer left him at an Exxon gas station and then visited him the next day without Adrianna.

"He said she came back the next day to his house. See, she had an income tax return that was there the day she left, and she didn't take it," Nale said.

That was the last time she was seen. Nale has hired a private investigator to sort through this cold case.

On her granddaughter's 16th birthday, she holds on to hope that she will find answers soon.

"They believe that the person that holds the key could step forward and put my children to rest. Put my family to rest. Put the case to rest," Nale said.

Anyone with information on what may have happened to Jennifer and Adrianna Wix has been urged to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).