Local gym offers tips for maintaining resolutions, navigating crowded gym

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As people flock to the gym at the start of the year a coach from Fuse Fitness is offering tips to help people maintain their goals and navigate the crowded gyms.

It's that time of year where gym memberships skyrocket, because everyone is trying to keep their new years resolutions. But navigating a busy gym can be tough especially if you're not used to working out.

This new year many of us made serious resolutions about health and fitness, but how many of us will last?

So we wanted to look at some ways to help you stay on track. Matt Mullin, fitness coach at Fuse Fitness offers some advice.

Things like making reasonable goals and having patience nothing happens overnight.

Depending on what kind of help you need there are gyms like this, with personal trainers and group classes.

Or there are much cheaper gyms with open equipment for you to figure out on your own.

