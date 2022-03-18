Local Irish pub celebrates St. Patrick's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's holidays like St. Patrick's Day that are helping restaurants get back to what they were before the pandemic.

That includes McNamara's Irish Pub in Donelson. The pandemic shut the restaurant down entirely for St. Patrick's Day two years ago and included changes last year. But customers said they were happy to see the celebration back.

"I think a lot of people this year are going to take advantage of all the opportunities. We'll probably have a lot of tourists in town. People are ready to be social and be fun and enjoy life," said Billie Lowe.

In a time when restaurants were hit hard during the pandemic, some have found their new normal, and customers say they're just happy to be back to normal.

"They want that ability to get together and have a good time," said Warren Bair.

